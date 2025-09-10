Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Vows Safe Return for Stranded Tourists Amid Nepal Unrest

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured the safe return of tourists stranded in Nepal due to political unrest. Banerjee criticized the Indian central government over various issues, including the Citizenship Amendment Act, and highlighted the support West Bengal offers to migrant workers. She urged vigilance against misinformation and emphasized unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:26 IST
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has promised the safe return of tourists from her state who are currently stranded in violence-hit Nepal. Speaking from Jalpaiguri, Banerjee revealed her overnight efforts to monitor the situation and assured prompt action for their return once stability is restored.

Amid the political turmoil in Nepal, sparked by a social media ban and ensuing protests, Banerjee criticized the Indian central government over several domestic issues, such as citizenship laws and the treatment of migrant workers. She accused the BJP-led government of using laws for electoral gains and reiterated her stance against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Banerjee also condemned incidents of harassment against Bengali migrants in other Indian states and urged them to communicate in their mother tongue without fear. Her speech highlighted West Bengal's aid for migrant workers and criticized the politicization of infrastructure projects by the central government. Closing her address, she warned against misinformation on social media, emphasizing the need for unity and vigilance against divisive tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

