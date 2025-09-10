Uttar Pradesh Minister Alleges Assault on BJP Workers

Uttar Pradesh Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh has leveled serious allegations against local police, claiming that they assaulted BJP party workers. These workers were protesting the visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

In a letter addressed to the BJP state president, Singh detailed the incident, stating that the protest took place as Gandhi's convoy crossed the Raebareli-Lucknow highway.

Singh criticized the extensive security arrangements for Gandhi's state visit, which included a significant route diversion affecting daily commuters. He condemned these measures, asserting they disrupted local vendors and the general public.