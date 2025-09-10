Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Minister Alleges Assault on BJP Workers

Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Pratap Singh accused the police of assaulting BJP workers during a protest against Rahul Gandhi. Singh complained about arrangements for Gandhi's visit, including a route diversion and removal of street vendors. The incident allegedly occurred as Gandhi's convoy passed the party's protest site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raebareli | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:33 IST
Uttar Pradesh Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh has leveled serious allegations against local police, claiming that they assaulted BJP party workers. These workers were protesting the visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

In a letter addressed to the BJP state president, Singh detailed the incident, stating that the protest took place as Gandhi's convoy crossed the Raebareli-Lucknow highway.

Singh criticized the extensive security arrangements for Gandhi's state visit, which included a significant route diversion affecting daily commuters. He condemned these measures, asserting they disrupted local vendors and the general public.

