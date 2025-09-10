Left Menu

India Condemns Attacks in Doha, Stands for Peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attacks by Israel on Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar. In a conversation with Qatar's Emir, Modi emphasized the need for dialogue, diplomacy, and regional stability. India's stance remains firmly against terrorism and in favor of peace and sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:41 IST
In a significant diplomatic exchange, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, condemning the Israeli attacks on Hamas leaders in Doha.

During their conversation, Modi expressed profound concerns over the violation of Qatar's sovereignty, reiterating India's commitment to peace and stability in the region.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, asserting India's firm stance against terrorism in all its forms.

