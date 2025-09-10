India Condemns Attacks in Doha, Stands for Peace

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, condemning the Israeli attacks on Hamas leaders in Doha.

During their conversation, Modi expressed profound concerns over the violation of Qatar's sovereignty, reiterating India's commitment to peace and stability in the region.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, asserting India's firm stance against terrorism in all its forms.

(With inputs from agencies.)