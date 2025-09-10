Siarhei Tsikhanouski: A Dissident's White House Diplomacy

Leading Belarus dissident Siarhei Tsikhanouski met with U.S. officials at the White House, expressing gratitude for his release from prison and urging continued pressure for the release of others. His visit signals a renewed push for freedom for hundreds of political prisoners in Belarus.

President Donald Trump's vocal support has emboldened the exiled opposition. Trump, who described Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko in favorable terms, has pressed for the release of prisoners who he referred to as "hostages." The U.S.-Belarus dialogue aims to maintain pressure on Lukashenko, a key ally of Russia's Putin.

Tsikhanouski, freed in June after being detained in 2020, joins a growing call for continued global support. The opposition faces challenges as news of their struggles often gets overshadowed by other regional events. The recent dialogue encourages hope for positive changes in Belarus.

