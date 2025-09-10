Left Menu

Delhi Steps Up for Stranded Residents Amid Nepal Crisis

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ensures the safety and swift return of city residents from violence-hit Nepal by coordinating with Nepal and India embassies. Protests in Nepal escalated due to discontent with the government's social media ban, leading to violent regime overthrow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:53 IST
Delhi Steps Up for Stranded Residents Amid Nepal Crisis
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has assured the public that her government is diligently working with the embassies of India and Nepal to secure the safety and repatriation of Delhi residents caught in the unrest in Nepal.

In a recent social media post, Gupta revealed having extensive discussions with Shankar Sharma, Nepal's Ambassador to India, and Naveen Srivastava, India's Ambassador to Nepal. These conversations emphasized the urgent need for coordination between both embassies to expedite assistance for those stranded.

The turmoil in Nepal began with a youth-led protest against a social media ban, swiftly escalating into widespread outrage that resulted in at least 20 fatalities and the forceful removal of the current regime. This unrest highlights dissatisfaction with the K P Sharma Oli government over corruption and neglect of the populace's concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Rebukes Switzerland at UNHRC For Comments on Minorities

India Rebukes Switzerland at UNHRC For Comments on Minorities

 Switzerland
2
India's Spin Mastery Overwhelms UAE in Asia Cup Clash

India's Spin Mastery Overwhelms UAE in Asia Cup Clash

 United Arab Emirates
3
Justice Luiz Fux's Surprising Vote Shakes Bolsonaro Case

Justice Luiz Fux's Surprising Vote Shakes Bolsonaro Case

 Global
4
Kuldeep Yadav's Masterclass Leads India to Historic T20I Victory

Kuldeep Yadav's Masterclass Leads India to Historic T20I Victory

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025