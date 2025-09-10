Delhi Steps Up for Stranded Residents Amid Nepal Crisis

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has assured the public that her government is diligently working with the embassies of India and Nepal to secure the safety and repatriation of Delhi residents caught in the unrest in Nepal.

In a recent social media post, Gupta revealed having extensive discussions with Shankar Sharma, Nepal's Ambassador to India, and Naveen Srivastava, India's Ambassador to Nepal. These conversations emphasized the urgent need for coordination between both embassies to expedite assistance for those stranded.

The turmoil in Nepal began with a youth-led protest against a social media ban, swiftly escalating into widespread outrage that resulted in at least 20 fatalities and the forceful removal of the current regime. This unrest highlights dissatisfaction with the K P Sharma Oli government over corruption and neglect of the populace's concerns.

