Caution Urged for Indian Pilgrims Amidst Nepal Unrest

The Indian Embassy has issued a cautionary advisory for Indian pilgrims traveling to Mt. Kailash in Tibet through private operators via Nepal.

This advisory comes amidst ongoing instability in Kathmandu, prompting concerns over the planned travel arrangements for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. The embassy emphasized the need for caution, particularly given the high altitudes and challenging terrain.

In light of recent developments, including a nationwide curfew imposed by the Nepal Army following significant anti-government protests, Indian citizens are urged to follow local and embassy advisories. Assistance is available through helplines provided by the Indian embassies in Beijing and Kathmandu.

(With inputs from agencies.)