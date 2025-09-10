Left Menu

Caution Urged for Indian Pilgrims Amidst Nepal Unrest

The Indian Embassy has advised caution to Indian pilgrims heading to Mt. Kailash via Nepal due to instability in Kathmandu. The advisory urges adherence to local guidance and highlights available helplines. The situation is linked to recent nationwide measures by the Nepal Army following anti-government protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:06 IST
Caution Urged for Indian Pilgrims Amidst Nepal Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The Indian Embassy has issued a cautionary advisory for Indian pilgrims traveling to Mt. Kailash in Tibet through private operators via Nepal.

This advisory comes amidst ongoing instability in Kathmandu, prompting concerns over the planned travel arrangements for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. The embassy emphasized the need for caution, particularly given the high altitudes and challenging terrain.

In light of recent developments, including a nationwide curfew imposed by the Nepal Army following significant anti-government protests, Indian citizens are urged to follow local and embassy advisories. Assistance is available through helplines provided by the Indian embassies in Beijing and Kathmandu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Rebukes Switzerland at UNHRC For Comments on Minorities

India Rebukes Switzerland at UNHRC For Comments on Minorities

 Switzerland
2
India's Spin Mastery Overwhelms UAE in Asia Cup Clash

India's Spin Mastery Overwhelms UAE in Asia Cup Clash

 United Arab Emirates
3
Justice Luiz Fux's Surprising Vote Shakes Bolsonaro Case

Justice Luiz Fux's Surprising Vote Shakes Bolsonaro Case

 Global
4
Kuldeep Yadav's Masterclass Leads India to Historic T20I Victory

Kuldeep Yadav's Masterclass Leads India to Historic T20I Victory

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025