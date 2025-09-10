Left Menu

Poll Controversy: Kota Neelima Challenges Dual Voter Registration Allegations

Kota Neelima, wife of Congress leader Pawan Khera, faces allegations of dual voter registration. She claims to have submitted a change of address eight years ago, raising concerns about election authority processes amid Congress's 'vote chori' campaign. Neelima has responded to the notice highlighting procedural lapses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kota Neelima, the wife of Congress leader Pawan Khera, has come under scrutiny after being issued a notice by poll authorities in Delhi. The controversy revolves around allegations of her being registered in more than one electoral constituency.

Neelima, a Congress leader in Telangana, expressed concerns regarding the timing of the notice, suggesting it was an orchestrated move amidst the Congress's 'vote chori' (vote theft) campaign. She claims that she had submitted the necessary documentation for address change eight years ago, which the election authorities allegedly failed to process.

With claims of the Election Commission's oversight, Neelima argues that the lapse exposes potential misuse of constitutional powers. Despite the allegations, Neelima stated that no formal notice was communicated directly to her but was rather posted publicly. She has officially responded to the allegations within the specified timeline, maintaining that she adhered to all procedural requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

