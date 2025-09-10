Left Menu

Global Diplomacy: Modi's Strategic Conversations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has engaged in key discussions with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on an India-EU free trade agreement, condemned the violation of Qatar's sovereignty, and addressed bilateral partnerships with the U.S. amid various global events including the Nepal unrest and India's congressional responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:19 IST
Global Diplomacy: Modi's Strategic Conversations
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held significant dialogues on Wednesday with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni concerning a proposed free trade agreement between India and the European Union, expressing gratitude for her support.

Simultaneously, Modi condemned actions undermining Qatar's sovereignty in talks with Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and responded to U.S. President Donald Trump's statements on trade negotiations by emphasizing the natural partnership between the two nations.

In response to regional upheavals, including the unrest in Nepal, Modi's diplomatic reach highlighted India's vigilant and strategic involvement internationally, asserting the importance of addressing these sensitive issues with a composed and strategic approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Canada Reassesses Ties with Israel Amid Regional Tensions

Canada Reassesses Ties with Israel Amid Regional Tensions

 Global
2
PM Modi Condemns Israel's Air Strikes on Qatar

PM Modi Condemns Israel's Air Strikes on Qatar

 India
3
Swift Restoration: Katra-Jammu Rail Network Resumes Post-Flood

Swift Restoration: Katra-Jammu Rail Network Resumes Post-Flood

 India
4
High-Stakes Diplomacy: South Korean Workers Stranded After U.S. Immigration Raid

High-Stakes Diplomacy: South Korean Workers Stranded After U.S. Immigration ...

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025