Global Diplomacy: Modi's Strategic Conversations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held significant dialogues on Wednesday with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni concerning a proposed free trade agreement between India and the European Union, expressing gratitude for her support.

Simultaneously, Modi condemned actions undermining Qatar's sovereignty in talks with Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and responded to U.S. President Donald Trump's statements on trade negotiations by emphasizing the natural partnership between the two nations.

In response to regional upheavals, including the unrest in Nepal, Modi's diplomatic reach highlighted India's vigilant and strategic involvement internationally, asserting the importance of addressing these sensitive issues with a composed and strategic approach.

