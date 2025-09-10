Turmoil in Nepal: Path to Stability Amidst Unrest

Nepal is in a state of flux as stability begins to return after a wave of protests that led to the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. The former leader stepped down amid widespread demonstrations that resulted in at least 19 fatalities.

The Nepal Army has taken control of security, imposing curfews and restricting movement to prevent further arson and vandalism reported across the nation. Meanwhile, the protest-led Gen Z group is in discussions to appoint an interim government leader, considering figures like former Chief Justice Sushila Karki and Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah.

With the Prime Minister's resignation, the political challenge now lies in assembling a governance structure that respects democratic processes, as emphasized by the Nepali Congress. The UN has called for an independent investigation into the violence, pressing for dialogue and adherence to human rights. Efforts to restore normalcy include the resumption of flights and continued law enforcement vigilance.