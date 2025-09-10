Left Menu

Turmoil in Nepal: Path to Stability Amidst Unrest

Nepal is undergoing a period of unrest following Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation amid violent protests. As calm begins to return, the army has imposed curfews to prevent further disorder, and the Gen Z group considers leaders for an interim government. Discussions emphasize constitutional adherence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:24 IST
Turmoil in Nepal: Path to Stability Amidst Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal is in a state of flux as stability begins to return after a wave of protests that led to the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. The former leader stepped down amid widespread demonstrations that resulted in at least 19 fatalities.

The Nepal Army has taken control of security, imposing curfews and restricting movement to prevent further arson and vandalism reported across the nation. Meanwhile, the protest-led Gen Z group is in discussions to appoint an interim government leader, considering figures like former Chief Justice Sushila Karki and Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah.

With the Prime Minister's resignation, the political challenge now lies in assembling a governance structure that respects democratic processes, as emphasized by the Nepali Congress. The UN has called for an independent investigation into the violence, pressing for dialogue and adherence to human rights. Efforts to restore normalcy include the resumption of flights and continued law enforcement vigilance.

TRENDING

1
Canada Reassesses Ties with Israel Amid Regional Tensions

Canada Reassesses Ties with Israel Amid Regional Tensions

 Global
2
PM Modi Condemns Israel's Air Strikes on Qatar

PM Modi Condemns Israel's Air Strikes on Qatar

 India
3
Swift Restoration: Katra-Jammu Rail Network Resumes Post-Flood

Swift Restoration: Katra-Jammu Rail Network Resumes Post-Flood

 India
4
High-Stakes Diplomacy: South Korean Workers Stranded After U.S. Immigration Raid

High-Stakes Diplomacy: South Korean Workers Stranded After U.S. Immigration ...

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025