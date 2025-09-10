Mandelson Controversy: UK's Diplomatic Dilemma Amid Epstein Connection

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has voiced his support for Peter Mandelson, the UK's ambassador to the United States, amid growing criticism over Mandelson's historical association with Jeffrey Epstein.

The controversy stems from a 2003 birthday album for Epstein, signed by influential figures, including Mandelson, who hailed Epstein as a "best pal." This revelation, coming from documents released by the House Oversight Committee, has cast doubt on Mandelson's suitability, but Starmer remains firm in his endorsement.

Mandelson, experienced in navigating political turmoil, has admitted embarrassment over his past remarks but insists he was unaware of Epstein's criminal activities. Amidst calls for his resignation by conservative figures, Mandelson's diplomatic effectiveness, especially in trade negotiations, is being highlighted by Starmer's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)