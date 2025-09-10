Left Menu

PM Modi Condemns Israel's Air Strikes on Qatar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Israel's air strikes on Doha, emphasizing India's commitment to peace and urging dialogue. His remarks came after talks with Qatar's Emir amid global outrage over the attack, which killed five Hamas members and strained the region's fragile stability. Modi stressed India's support for dialogue and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:45 IST
PM Modi Condemns Israel's Air Strikes on Qatar
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong diplomatic message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned Israel's air strikes on Doha, which killed members of Hamas leadership. Modi, speaking with Qatar's Emir, expressed India's deep concern over the attack that has heightened tensions in the region.

The strikes on Qatar, coming in the wake of similar assaults on Syria and Iran, have drawn global outrage. The Prime Minister highlighted India's unwavering stance for dialogue and diplomacy as the pathway to stability. His criticism of Israel marks a significant stance in India's foreign policy.

India, maintaining strong economic ties with Qatar, underscored its commitment to peace in the region. Modi's comments align with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's condemnation of military actions by Israel and other nations in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Life Imprisonment for Trio Convicted in Journalist Rajdeo Ranjan's Murder

Life Imprisonment for Trio Convicted in Journalist Rajdeo Ranjan's Murder

 India
2
Unions Clash with Trump Over Immigration Raids in Schools and Churches

Unions Clash with Trump Over Immigration Raids in Schools and Churches

 United States
3
Indian Boxers Shine at World Championships with Medal Assurances

Indian Boxers Shine at World Championships with Medal Assurances

 United Kingdom
4
Stock Markets Soar: Oracle Surges Amid AI Demand, Interest Rate Cuts Loom

Stock Markets Soar: Oracle Surges Amid AI Demand, Interest Rate Cuts Loom

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025