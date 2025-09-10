PM Modi Condemns Israel's Air Strikes on Qatar

In a strong diplomatic message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned Israel's air strikes on Doha, which killed members of Hamas leadership. Modi, speaking with Qatar's Emir, expressed India's deep concern over the attack that has heightened tensions in the region.

The strikes on Qatar, coming in the wake of similar assaults on Syria and Iran, have drawn global outrage. The Prime Minister highlighted India's unwavering stance for dialogue and diplomacy as the pathway to stability. His criticism of Israel marks a significant stance in India's foreign policy.

India, maintaining strong economic ties with Qatar, underscored its commitment to peace in the region. Modi's comments align with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's condemnation of military actions by Israel and other nations in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)