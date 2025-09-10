Lawsuit Filed by Former FBI Officials Over 'Retribution Campaign'

In a dramatic turn of events, three former senior FBI officials have launched a legal battle against the Trump administration, accusing it of conducting a 'campaign of retribution' targeting perceived disloyal officials. Former FBI acting director Brian Driscoll, along with ex-assistant director Steve Jensen and former Las Vegas field office head Spencer Evans, claims their dismissals were politically motivated.

The lawsuit highlights allegations that FBI Director Kash Patel received orders to sack those involved in investigations against former President Donald Trump. This directive reportedly aimed to purge the agency of individuals viewed as 'insufficiently loyal' during Trump's tumultuous presidency.

Amid these serious accusations, Driscoll sheds light on a vetting process he underwent before Trump's anticipated return to office, describing probing questions about his political allegiance. Allegedly failing the vetting based on his responses, he felt pushed out due to a lack of alignment with Trump's ideological expectations. The FBI has yet to comment on the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)