Escalating Conflicts: Airstrikes, Famine, and Global Responses

Israel conducted heavy airstrikes in Yemen, following a drone attack by Houthi rebels on an Israeli airport. The strikes resulted in 35 deaths and over 130 injuries. In parallel, discussions about imposing sanctions on Israel were heightened amidst growing tensions over conflicts involving Hamas in Gaza.

Israel executed another series of intense airstrikes in Yemen following a Houthi rebel drone attack targeting an Israeli airport. The Houthi-controlled health ministry reported at least 35 fatalities and more than 130 injuries. Most casualties were in Sanaa, Yemen's capital, where key sites like a military headquarters and a fuel station were demolished.

The European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, announced her intention to seek sanctions and a partial trade suspension against Israel over the ongoing Gaza conflict, increasing Israel's global isolation. This follows Israel's strike aimed at Hamas leaders in US-allied Qatar, further complicating diplomatic efforts in the region.

The EU remains divided over potential sanctions against Israel, as the Gaza Health Ministry reports critical humanitarian concerns. While efforts to evacuate Gaza City continue, man-made famine and persistent airstrikes render a supposed safe zone unstable, amplifying the tragedy for those affected.

