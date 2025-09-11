Senate Showdown: Schumer's Push to Unveil Epstein Files

In a bold maneuver, U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer announced he will push for a Senate vote to compel the Trump administration to disclose all records pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender whose associations continue to pose political challenges.

The Epstein case has become a lingering issue for former President Trump, who distanced himself after initial connections. A House panel investigating the matter recently shared a disputed birthday letter, allegedly from Trump to Epstein, which the former president has disclaimed.

Schumer's effort, though criticized by Republicans as a political gimmick, intends to attach the measure to a defense policy bill. Senate Majority Leader John Thune has indicated possible rejection by Republicans, underscoring the deep divisions over Epstein-related disclosures.

(With inputs from agencies.)