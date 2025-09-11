Diplomatic Discord: Israeli and British Leaders Clash Over Middle East Policies

In a tense meeting on Wednesday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confronted each other over escalating tensions in the Middle East. The discussions took place at Downing Street and highlighted significant disagreements on issues such as Israeli military action and Britain's plans for Palestinian state recognition.

The meeting, marked by a lack of smiles during their brief handshake, comes as Israel intensifies its military operations against Hamas, which has drawn condemnation from Starmer. The British leader is also under domestic pressure to adopt a firmer stance on Israel, particularly regarding humanitarian aid and diplomacy in Gaza.

Adding to the diplomatic strain, Britain has barred Israeli officials from its major defence trade show and plans to recognize a Palestinian state unless Israel meets specific conditions. The discord underscores the enduring complexities of Middle Eastern geopolitics amidst the ongoing Gaza conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)