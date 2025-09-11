Senate Republicans Block Surprise Move to Release Epstein Files

In a close 51-49 decision, Senate Republicans fended off an unforeseen attempt by Democratic leader Chuck Schumer to initiate a vote compelling the release of files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Notably, GOP Senators Josh Hawley and Rand Paul crossed party lines, siding with Democrats. The blocked measure intensified scrutiny on Republicans avoiding the contentious issue tied to former President Donald Trump.

This political maneuver, branded by Schumer as essential for transparency, was criticized by Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune as a 'political stunt' and an unusual tactic by a minority leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)