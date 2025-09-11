Senate Republicans Block Surprise Move to Release Epstein Files
Senate Republicans narrowly halted an unexpected push by Democratic leader Chuck Schumer to compel a vote on releasing files concerning Jeffrey Epstein. The move, creating political tension for Republicans linked to Trump, was voted down 51-49. Some Republicans backed transparency, but the measure was blocked.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 04:03 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 04:03 IST
In a close 51-49 decision, Senate Republicans fended off an unforeseen attempt by Democratic leader Chuck Schumer to initiate a vote compelling the release of files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Notably, GOP Senators Josh Hawley and Rand Paul crossed party lines, siding with Democrats. The blocked measure intensified scrutiny on Republicans avoiding the contentious issue tied to former President Donald Trump.
This political maneuver, branded by Schumer as essential for transparency, was criticized by Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune as a 'political stunt' and an unusual tactic by a minority leader.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Republicans
- Schumer
- Epstein
- vote
- Trump
- Senate
- amendment
- Hawley
- Paul
- controversy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Federal Judge Halts Trump's Immigration Restrictions on Services
Heated Diplomacy: Trump's Critique of Netanyahu's Qatar Strike
Supreme Court Deliberates on Trump's Controversial Policies
Geopolitical Tensions Surge as Trump Addresses Russian Drone Incursion in Poland
Charlie Kirk has died after being shot at an event in Utah, President Trump says, reports AP.