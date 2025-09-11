Left Menu

Senate Republicans Block Surprise Move to Release Epstein Files

Senate Republicans narrowly halted an unexpected push by Democratic leader Chuck Schumer to compel a vote on releasing files concerning Jeffrey Epstein. The move, creating political tension for Republicans linked to Trump, was voted down 51-49. Some Republicans backed transparency, but the measure was blocked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 04:03 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 04:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a close 51-49 decision, Senate Republicans fended off an unforeseen attempt by Democratic leader Chuck Schumer to initiate a vote compelling the release of files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Notably, GOP Senators Josh Hawley and Rand Paul crossed party lines, siding with Democrats. The blocked measure intensified scrutiny on Republicans avoiding the contentious issue tied to former President Donald Trump.

This political maneuver, branded by Schumer as essential for transparency, was criticized by Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune as a 'political stunt' and an unusual tactic by a minority leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

