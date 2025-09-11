Left Menu

AAP Protest Halted: Police Action Sparks Controversy

Police obstructed a protest by the Aam Aadmi Party in Srinagar against the detention of MLA Mehraj Malik. Led by MP Sanjay Singh, AAP members reported feeling suppressed, calling the police's actions undemocratic. Malik was detained for allegedly disturbing public order, marking a first under stringent laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:36 IST
AAP Protest Halted: Police Action Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Thursday thwarted a planned protest march by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Srinagar, targeting the detention of its Doda MLA Mehraj Malik. The authorities prevented party members, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, from leaving the Circuit House, escalating tensions.

Sanjay Singh and other AAP affiliates, who arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday, aimed to address the media and stage a sit-in at the Press Enclave. However, police forces were heavily stationed around the Circuit House where the members stayed, effectively confining them inside.

In a video statement, Singh criticized the police action, branding it as a form of 'dictatorship' and a breach of democratic rights. This incident emerged after Malik was detained under the PSA for allegedly disrupting public order—a move that has sparked debate, as he is the first sitting MLA in Jammu and Kashmir to face such action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Boosts EV Subsidies to Drive Electric Revolution

Odisha Boosts EV Subsidies to Drive Electric Revolution

 India
2
Shiv Sena UBT Stirs Controversy Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match

Shiv Sena UBT Stirs Controversy Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match

 India
3
Amazon Expands Lightning-Fast Delivery Service to Mumbai

Amazon Expands Lightning-Fast Delivery Service to Mumbai

 India
4
Sanjay Singh Accuses J&K Police of 'Dictatorship' in AAP Leader's Arrest Saga

Sanjay Singh Accuses J&K Police of 'Dictatorship' in AAP Leader's Arrest Sag...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025