AAP Protest Halted: Police Action Sparks Controversy
Police obstructed a protest by the Aam Aadmi Party in Srinagar against the detention of MLA Mehraj Malik. Led by MP Sanjay Singh, AAP members reported feeling suppressed, calling the police's actions undemocratic. Malik was detained for allegedly disturbing public order, marking a first under stringent laws.
Police on Thursday thwarted a planned protest march by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Srinagar, targeting the detention of its Doda MLA Mehraj Malik. The authorities prevented party members, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, from leaving the Circuit House, escalating tensions.
Sanjay Singh and other AAP affiliates, who arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday, aimed to address the media and stage a sit-in at the Press Enclave. However, police forces were heavily stationed around the Circuit House where the members stayed, effectively confining them inside.
In a video statement, Singh criticized the police action, branding it as a form of 'dictatorship' and a breach of democratic rights. This incident emerged after Malik was detained under the PSA for allegedly disrupting public order—a move that has sparked debate, as he is the first sitting MLA in Jammu and Kashmir to face such action.
