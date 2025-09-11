C P Radhakrishnan Ascends to Vice-President, Acharya Devvrat Steps In as Maharashtra's Governor

C P Radhakrishnan has officially vacated his position as the Governor of Maharashtra after being elected the Vice-President of India. This decision necessitated by his election victory involves winning against opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy by 152 votes.

In a decisive communique released by the President's office, President Droupadi Murmu has responded by appointing Gujarat's current Governor, Acharya Devvrat, to take on the additional responsibilities of the Maharashtra Governor.

The change follows the abrupt resignation of previous Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21, which prompted the necessity for a replacement election.

(With inputs from agencies.)