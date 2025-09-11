Diplomatic Downfall: Mandelson's Epstein Ties Topple UK Ambassador

In a significant political upheaval, Peter Mandelson, Britain's ambassador to the U.S., has been dismissed following ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein becoming public. This move places pressure on Prime Minister Keir Starmer's administration.

Mandelson, a seasoned Labour politician and former key architect under Tony Blair, faced scrutiny when correspondence revealing his closeness to Epstein emerged. These documents demonstrated Mandelson's inappropriate counsel to Epstein during his legal struggles, urging for early release.

The British foreign ministry confirmed that Mandelson's relationship with Epstein was more intricate than initially thought, demanding his dismissal. Despite Mandelson's regrets over the association, the gravity of the connection outranked a prior parliamentary backing from Starmer.

(With inputs from agencies.)