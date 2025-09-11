Left Menu

Rajasthan Assembly: Controversy Erupts Over Hidden Cameras and Anti-Conversion Law

Rajasthan's State Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham denied Congress's spying allegations in the legislative assembly, emphasizing cameras are for security. Meanwhile, tensions rose with the passing of the 'Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Bill, 2025,' amid opposition from Congress over its tough provisions and claims of appeasement politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:55 IST
Rajasthan Assembly: Controversy Erupts Over Hidden Cameras and Anti-Conversion Law
Rajasthan Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Rajasthan's political landscape, tensions have reached a boiling point as allegations of spying in the legislative assembly come to the fore. Jawahar Singh Bedham, Minister of State for Home & Animal Husbandry, has firmly denied accusations by Congress MLA Tika Ram Jully that cameras were installed to monitor opposition activities.

The allegations of surveillance prompted strong reactions, with Bedham ensuring reporters that the cameras serve solely security purposes. The issue was heightened by previous claims of surveillance during Ashok Gehlot's tenure, adding a complex layer to the political drama unfolding in the state.

Adding fuel to the already intense political environment is the passage of the 'Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Bill, 2025'. Despite protests from the Congress party, the bill, which prescribes stringent penalties for forced conversions, sailed through the assembly. The opposition's refusal to engage in discussions was cited as rooted in political appeasement and controversial minority community considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NHAI Contracts Boosted by Rs 10,000 Crore Insurance Surety Bonds

NHAI Contracts Boosted by Rs 10,000 Crore Insurance Surety Bonds

 India
2
Ukraine Secures Critical European Security Guarantees

Ukraine Secures Critical European Security Guarantees

 Ukraine
3
RJD Delegation Urges Transparent Electoral Roll Revision in Bihar

RJD Delegation Urges Transparent Electoral Roll Revision in Bihar

 India
4
Mauritius integral part of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, Global South": Foreign Secy Vikram Misri

Mauritius integral part of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, Global Sout...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025