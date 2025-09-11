Rajasthan Assembly: Controversy Erupts Over Hidden Cameras and Anti-Conversion Law

In Rajasthan's political landscape, tensions have reached a boiling point as allegations of spying in the legislative assembly come to the fore. Jawahar Singh Bedham, Minister of State for Home & Animal Husbandry, has firmly denied accusations by Congress MLA Tika Ram Jully that cameras were installed to monitor opposition activities.

The allegations of surveillance prompted strong reactions, with Bedham ensuring reporters that the cameras serve solely security purposes. The issue was heightened by previous claims of surveillance during Ashok Gehlot's tenure, adding a complex layer to the political drama unfolding in the state.

Adding fuel to the already intense political environment is the passage of the 'Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Bill, 2025'. Despite protests from the Congress party, the bill, which prescribes stringent penalties for forced conversions, sailed through the assembly. The opposition's refusal to engage in discussions was cited as rooted in political appeasement and controversial minority community considerations.

