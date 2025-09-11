Fadnavis Condemns Karnataka Over Metro Renaming Controversy
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis criticized the Karnataka government for planning to rename Bengaluru's Shivajinagar metro station after St. Mary, calling it an insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He urged Karnataka's CM to reconsider. Fadnavis also rejected criticisms concerning the Maratha quota GR and cautioned against societal unrest comparisons.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has sharply criticized Karnataka's Congress-led government for its decision to rename Bengaluru's Shivajinagar metro station in honor of St. Mary. This move came after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah considered a request made during the St. Mary's Basilica annual feast.
Fadnavis lambasted the decision as an insult to the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, noting a pattern of Congress disregarding the Maratha warrior king since Nehru's era. Fadnavis implored Karnataka's government to rethink the plan, stressing the necessity for decisions respecting historical and cultural sentiments, rather than religious bases.
Addressing opposition comments on potential civil unrest in India similar to Nepal and Sri Lanka, Fadnavis dismissed the remarks as a decline in the Opposition's level. He emphasized understanding the state document related to the Maratha quota, affirming that only verified individuals with appropriate documentation will receive Kunbi caste recognition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP vs Congress: Heated Exchange over Democracy and Constitution
Delhi court junks plea alleging Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's name included in electoral rolls 3 years before she became Indian citizen.
Tripura Bandh: Congress Sparks Shutdown in Kailashahar Demanding Development
Minister's Commitment to Congress Party Amid Event Controversy
BJP Leader Hits Back at Congress: Family Rule vs. Democracy Debate