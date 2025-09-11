Fadnavis Condemns Karnataka Over Metro Renaming Controversy

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has sharply criticized Karnataka's Congress-led government for its decision to rename Bengaluru's Shivajinagar metro station in honor of St. Mary. This move came after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah considered a request made during the St. Mary's Basilica annual feast.

Fadnavis lambasted the decision as an insult to the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, noting a pattern of Congress disregarding the Maratha warrior king since Nehru's era. Fadnavis implored Karnataka's government to rethink the plan, stressing the necessity for decisions respecting historical and cultural sentiments, rather than religious bases.

Addressing opposition comments on potential civil unrest in India similar to Nepal and Sri Lanka, Fadnavis dismissed the remarks as a decline in the Opposition's level. He emphasized understanding the state document related to the Maratha quota, affirming that only verified individuals with appropriate documentation will receive Kunbi caste recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)