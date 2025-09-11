Left Menu

Fadnavis Condemns Karnataka Over Metro Renaming Controversy

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis criticized the Karnataka government for planning to rename Bengaluru's Shivajinagar metro station after St. Mary, calling it an insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He urged Karnataka's CM to reconsider. Fadnavis also rejected criticisms concerning the Maratha quota GR and cautioned against societal unrest comparisons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 16:07 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has sharply criticized Karnataka's Congress-led government for its decision to rename Bengaluru's Shivajinagar metro station in honor of St. Mary. This move came after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah considered a request made during the St. Mary's Basilica annual feast.

Fadnavis lambasted the decision as an insult to the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, noting a pattern of Congress disregarding the Maratha warrior king since Nehru's era. Fadnavis implored Karnataka's government to rethink the plan, stressing the necessity for decisions respecting historical and cultural sentiments, rather than religious bases.

Addressing opposition comments on potential civil unrest in India similar to Nepal and Sri Lanka, Fadnavis dismissed the remarks as a decline in the Opposition's level. He emphasized understanding the state document related to the Maratha quota, affirming that only verified individuals with appropriate documentation will receive Kunbi caste recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

