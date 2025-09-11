Modi's Aerial Survey: Aiding Uttarakhand's Recovery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Uttarakhand for an aerial survey of disaster-hit districts. After landing in Dehradun, he attended a meeting on relief efforts. Prior to this, Modi visited Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to assess flood damage, announcing significant financial aid for affected regions.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Dehradun Thursday for an aerial overview of Uttarakhand's disaster-stricken districts. His visit aims to assess the challenges and enhance the ongoing relief operations.
Upon arrival, Modi was received by Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at Jollygrant airport. After conducting the aerial survey, Modi will lead a high-level review meeting to coordinate further relief strategies for the state.
Before Uttarakhand, Modi visited flood-ravaged Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. During these visits, he evaluated the flood situations and announced a financial aid package of Rs 1,600 crore for Punjab, alongside existing allocations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi arrives at Dehradun for aerial survey of disaster-hit districts of Uttarakhand.
Modi will chair a high-level review meeting at the Jollygrant airport in Dehradun on his return from the aerial survey of the affected areas.
Controversial Safety Report Sparks Debate in Dehradun
Uttarakhand Cabinet Boosts Dehradun's Transit and Poultry Farming Initiatives
Urgent Financial Aid Sought for Flood-Hit Punjab and Himachal Pradesh