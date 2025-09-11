Modi's Aerial Survey: Aiding Uttarakhand's Recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Dehradun Thursday for an aerial overview of Uttarakhand's disaster-stricken districts. His visit aims to assess the challenges and enhance the ongoing relief operations.

Upon arrival, Modi was received by Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at Jollygrant airport. After conducting the aerial survey, Modi will lead a high-level review meeting to coordinate further relief strategies for the state.

Before Uttarakhand, Modi visited flood-ravaged Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. During these visits, he evaluated the flood situations and announced a financial aid package of Rs 1,600 crore for Punjab, alongside existing allocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)