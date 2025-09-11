Left Menu

Modi's Aerial Survey: Aiding Uttarakhand's Recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Uttarakhand for an aerial survey of disaster-hit districts. After landing in Dehradun, he attended a meeting on relief efforts. Prior to this, Modi visited Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to assess flood damage, announcing significant financial aid for affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:18 IST
Modi's Aerial Survey: Aiding Uttarakhand's Recovery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Dehradun Thursday for an aerial overview of Uttarakhand's disaster-stricken districts. His visit aims to assess the challenges and enhance the ongoing relief operations.

Upon arrival, Modi was received by Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at Jollygrant airport. After conducting the aerial survey, Modi will lead a high-level review meeting to coordinate further relief strategies for the state.

Before Uttarakhand, Modi visited flood-ravaged Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. During these visits, he evaluated the flood situations and announced a financial aid package of Rs 1,600 crore for Punjab, alongside existing allocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IILM University Transforms Hospitality Education with Global Partnership

IILM University Transforms Hospitality Education with Global Partnership

 Global
2
Glistening Success: Shringar House of Mangalsutra's IPO Shines Bright

Glistening Success: Shringar House of Mangalsutra's IPO Shines Bright

 India
3
Modi meets affected families and offers condolences, also meets NDRF, SDRF personnel; praises their efforts.

Modi meets affected families and offers condolences, also meets NDRF, SDRF p...

 India
4
Vice Presidential Election Cross-Voting Controversy Sparks Investigation Call

Vice Presidential Election Cross-Voting Controversy Sparks Investigation Cal...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025