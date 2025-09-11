Protests Erupt Over Mamata Banerjee's Comments on Army Actions

A group of former army officials associated with the BJP's ex-servicemen cell staged a protest on Thursday against remarks allegedly made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about the armed forces. The comments came after army personnel dismantled a Trinamool Congress (TMC) stage near the Gandhi statue on Mayo Road, which had been set up to protest alleged atrocities on migrant workers from West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee quickly arrived at the scene following the dismantling of the structure on September 1. She declared her respect for the armed forces as security guardians but criticized their operations under the BJP-led central government's influence in opposition-ruled states like West Bengal. On Thursday, Kolkata Police checked the authorization for that demonstration given to ex-army personnel. BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Shankudeb Panda then appeared to support the protest.

Addressing the gathering, Suvendu Adhikari condemned the ruling party's actions as an attempt to undermine the army's dignity. He emphasized the army's role in protecting India's frontiers and assisting during disasters, criticizing disrespectful remarks from political leaders. Panda reported harassment from police despite demonstrators possessing valid papers and court permissions.

