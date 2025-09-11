Student Union Elections in Bangladesh Marred by Allegations of Rigging and Rising Tensions

Controversy has engulfed student union elections in Bangladesh, where allegations of rigging have prompted the BNP-backed student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) to boycott recent polls at Jahangirnagar University. The dispute arises days after JCD's heavy defeat at Dhaka University, where Jamaat-e-Islami's student wing, Islami Chhatra Shibir (ICS), claimed a landslide victory.

The ICS's triumph at Dhaka University has intensified tensions, prompting the deployment of the Bangladesh Army alongside paramilitary forces at Jahangirnagar University to prevent potential violence. Despite the election being conducted using OMR technologies, JCD has accused the university administration of losing neutrality amid ICS's victory, which has sparked concern over the fairness of the process.

The outcome of these student elections is being closely watched, as analysts predict they may influence the political direction of Bangladesh. The country is gearing up for national elections next February, with BNP positioned as a significant contender amid the disbanding of Awami League activity following allegations of corruption and crimes against humanity.

