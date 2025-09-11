Left Menu

Student Union Elections in Bangladesh Marred by Allegations of Rigging and Rising Tensions

The student wing of Khaleda Zia's BNP boycotted Jahangirnagar University's student union elections, alleging rigging by Jamaat's student wing. Meanwhile, ICS's landslide victory at Dhaka University has drawn controversy, leading to increased military presence due to fears of violence. The electoral outcomes are predicted to influence Bangladesh's forthcoming national elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka/Newdelhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 19:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Controversy has engulfed student union elections in Bangladesh, where allegations of rigging have prompted the BNP-backed student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) to boycott recent polls at Jahangirnagar University. The dispute arises days after JCD's heavy defeat at Dhaka University, where Jamaat-e-Islami's student wing, Islami Chhatra Shibir (ICS), claimed a landslide victory.

The ICS's triumph at Dhaka University has intensified tensions, prompting the deployment of the Bangladesh Army alongside paramilitary forces at Jahangirnagar University to prevent potential violence. Despite the election being conducted using OMR technologies, JCD has accused the university administration of losing neutrality amid ICS's victory, which has sparked concern over the fairness of the process.

The outcome of these student elections is being closely watched, as analysts predict they may influence the political direction of Bangladesh. The country is gearing up for national elections next February, with BNP positioned as a significant contender amid the disbanding of Awami League activity following allegations of corruption and crimes against humanity.

