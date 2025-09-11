Safeguarding Democracy: Siddaramaiah's Call to Action

In a powerful address at the 11th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlighted the challenges threatening modern democracies, particularly the rise of post-truth culture, misinformation, and declining trust in institutions.

He urged a recalibration of the democratic process, emphasizing the importance of robust parliamentary debates, accountability, and inclusivity to reflect society's diverse voices. Siddaramaiah called for parliaments to model themselves after global best practices to deepen democratic trust.

Stressing that democracy's strength lies in its values and ethics, the chief minister warned against fanaticism, identity misuse, and social darwinism, which erode democratic ideals. He underscored the necessity of maintaining a culture of respect, dialogue, and tolerance as fundamental pillars of democracy.