Controversy Over Surveillance in Rajasthan Assembly
Congress leader Tikaram Jully and fellow MLAs have accused the BJP of spying on opposition members through new cameras in the Rajasthan assembly. They met the Governor to demand an investigation, providing evidence and raising concerns about the potential misuse of surveillance footage.
In a controversial turn of events within the Rajasthan assembly, Congress leader Tikaram Jully has accused the ruling BJP of installing surveillance cameras to spy on opposition members. The accusation was supported with documentary evidence presented to Governor Haribhau Bagade by Jully and other MLAs on Thursday.
The Congress delegation highlighted the installation of new cameras, questioning the permission for such actions, their funding sources, and potential external access to the footage. Jully emphasized that the dignity of the House was at stake, urging for a transparent investigation involving a retired high court judge for impartiality.
Jully revealed that while nine cameras broadcasted public feeds, two additional cameras potentially recorded beyond regular proceedings, leading to concerns about misuse. He warned that resistance from the government could validate claims of espionage on MLAs.
