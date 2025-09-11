Shiv Sena Leader Demands Action Against Allegedly 'Anti-National' Remarks
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam accuses MP Sanjay Raut of making unconstitutional and dangerous remarks regarding unrest in Nepal. Nirupam called for police action in a letter to Versova police, arguing Raut's statements could incite fear and instability in India. The issue is being investigated by the cyber cell.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam has called for police action against fellow Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut over remarks deemed 'anti-national' on social media amidst Nepal's civil unrest.
In a letter to Versova police, Nirupam alleged that Raut suggested similar unrest could occur in India, which he argued could incite public fear and threaten national security.
He emphasized that Raut's comments are unconstitutional and dangerous, urging for legal action. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Dixit Gedam, the complaint is under investigation by the cyber cell.
