US-India Partnership: Sergio Gor Aims for Trade Harmony

Sergio Gor, poised to become the U.S. ambassador to India, underscored the challenge that India's protectionist policies pose to bilateral trade during a Senate hearing.

Gor highlighted the strategic alliance's potential, emphasizing the close proximity to a trade deal amid high-level negotiations scheduled in Washington next week.

Gor, noting the rapport between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, affirmed efforts to enhance U.S.-India defense cooperation while urging the cessation of India's Russian oil purchases.

(With inputs from agencies.)