US-India Partnership: Sergio Gor Aims for Trade Harmony

Sergio Gor, the US ambassador-designate to India, addressed barriers hindering US-India trade relations. He emphasized resolving issues to enhance mutual trade and defense cooperation, while highlighting President Trump's strong rapport with PM Modi. Gor stressed the importance of curbing India's Russian oil purchases for enhanced bilateral cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-09-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:27 IST
Sergio Gor

Sergio Gor, poised to become the U.S. ambassador to India, underscored the challenge that India's protectionist policies pose to bilateral trade during a Senate hearing.

Gor highlighted the strategic alliance's potential, emphasizing the close proximity to a trade deal amid high-level negotiations scheduled in Washington next week.

Gor, noting the rapport between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, affirmed efforts to enhance U.S.-India defense cooperation while urging the cessation of India's Russian oil purchases.

