Tension Flares in Manipur Ahead of PM Modi's Visit

Clashes broke out in the Kuki-majority Churachandpur district of Manipur as miscreants skirmished with security forces, escalating tensions days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slated visit, officials reported.

The vandals destroyed banners and cut-outs installed on the roads, alongside barricades set for the PM's visit in Pearsonmun village and Phailien Bazar. They also set ablaze the remnants and pelted stones at the security personnel before dispersing, according to officials.

To restore order, paramilitary forces initiated flag marches and patrolling. Modi is set to visit Manipur on Saturday, unveiling projects amounting to Rs 8,500 crore, including Rs 7,300 crore in development projects from Churachandpur's Peace Ground and Rs 1,200 crore in infrastructure from Imphal.

