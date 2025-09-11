Trump Administration's $250M Health Aid to the Philippines
The Trump administration announced an additional $250 million in funding to the Philippines for tuberculosis, maternal health, and emerging diseases. This move aligns with Trump's 'America First' approach, marking a shift in U.S. foreign aid strategy following the closure of traditional aid pipelines like USAID.
The Trump administration is dedicating an additional $250 million to the Philippines for addressing tuberculosis, maternal health issues, and emerging diseases, according to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This financial decision highlights the evolving foreign aid strategy under President Trump's 'America First' policy.
Earlier, in a July meeting between President Trump and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the White House, an initial $63 million was announced. Rubio noted that these funds symbolize the ongoing partnership between the United States and the Philippines while emphasizing the new, streamlined approach to U.S. foreign assistance.
The initiative follows Trump's broader agenda to curb foreign aid, aiming to reduce spending by shutting down traditional channels such as USAID. Representatives of the Philippine embassy in Washington have not commented on the announcement.
