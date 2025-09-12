Trump Reacts to Bolsonaro Conviction Shock
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed surprise over the conviction of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro by Brazil's Supreme Court for coup plotting. Trump has criticized the case as a 'witch hunt' and responded with tariff hikes, sanctions, and visa revocations for Brazilian judges.
U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed his surprise at the conviction of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro was found guilty by Brazil's Supreme Court of plotting a coup to maintain power after his 2022 election loss.
In response, Trump has labeled the case a 'witch hunt' and has taken a series of punitive actions against Brazil. These include imposing tariff hikes and sanctions, as well as revoking visas of most members of the Brazilian high court.
The measures reflect Trump's staunch opposition to what he perceives as unfair legal actions against Bolsonaro, whom he has supported in the past.
(With inputs from agencies.)
