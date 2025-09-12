Russian Forces Down Ukrainian Drones Targeting Moscow
Russian anti-aircraft units successfully intercepted seven Ukrainian drones bound for Moscow. The capital's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, reported the incident and stated that investigation teams were analyzing the drone remnants. The operation reflects ongoing tensions and technological warfare strategies in the region.
Updated: 12-09-2025 04:53 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 04:53 IST
Russian anti-aircraft units successfully neutralized seven Ukrainian drones aimed at Moscow early on Friday, according to the city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin.
Sobyanin conveyed the details through a series of messages on Telegram, highlighting the quick response of the defensive teams.
Expert teams are currently examining the crash sites to gather crucial information from the drone fragments, illustrating the continued technological warfare in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
