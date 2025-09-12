Left Menu

Russian Forces Down Ukrainian Drones Targeting Moscow

Russian anti-aircraft units successfully intercepted seven Ukrainian drones bound for Moscow. The capital's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, reported the incident and stated that investigation teams were analyzing the drone remnants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 04:53 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 04:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian anti-aircraft units successfully neutralized seven Ukrainian drones aimed at Moscow early on Friday, according to the city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin.

Sobyanin conveyed the details through a series of messages on Telegram, highlighting the quick response of the defensive teams.

Expert teams are currently examining the crash sites to gather crucial information from the drone fragments, illustrating the continued technological warfare in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

