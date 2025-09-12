AI-Generated Video Sparks Political Uproar Over Modi's Late Mother

In a controversy that has rattled the political landscape, an AI-generated video depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi dreaming about his late mother has triggered a fierce backlash from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the Congress. Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore condemned the Congress for what he termed 'cheap tactics,' criticizing the party's official handle in Bihar for posting the contentious video.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari escalated the critique, alleging that the attack on Modi's late mother was orchestrated by Congress under Rahul Gandhi's direction. He accused Congress of perpetuating insensitivity and hatred towards women and the poor. This incident follows similar accusations against Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) regarding derogatory remarks made about Modi's mother at a recent rally.

Prime Minister Modi has also publicly condemned the offensive remarks and the AI-generated video's portrayal of his late mother. Speaking at an event, he expressed profound disappointment over the perceived insult to mothers across the nation, emphasizing the pain felt by himself and the people of Bihar. The controversy continues to fuel tension between BJP and Congress, highlighting the volatile state of political discourse in India.

