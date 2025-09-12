Left Menu

AI-Generated Video Sparks Political Uproar Over Modi's Late Mother

A controversial AI-generated video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother has intensified the political rivalry between BJP and Congress. BJP leaders accuse Congress of resorting to offensive tactics, igniting a broader discussion on insensitivity and the erosion of political decorum in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 10:35 IST
AI-Generated Video Sparks Political Uproar Over Modi's Late Mother
BJP MP Madan Rathore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversy that has rattled the political landscape, an AI-generated video depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi dreaming about his late mother has triggered a fierce backlash from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the Congress. Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore condemned the Congress for what he termed 'cheap tactics,' criticizing the party's official handle in Bihar for posting the contentious video.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari escalated the critique, alleging that the attack on Modi's late mother was orchestrated by Congress under Rahul Gandhi's direction. He accused Congress of perpetuating insensitivity and hatred towards women and the poor. This incident follows similar accusations against Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) regarding derogatory remarks made about Modi's mother at a recent rally.

Prime Minister Modi has also publicly condemned the offensive remarks and the AI-generated video's portrayal of his late mother. Speaking at an event, he expressed profound disappointment over the perceived insult to mothers across the nation, emphasizing the pain felt by himself and the people of Bihar. The controversy continues to fuel tension between BJP and Congress, highlighting the volatile state of political discourse in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CP Radhakrishnan Inaugurated as India's 15th Vice President

CP Radhakrishnan Inaugurated as India's 15th Vice President

 India
2
Gen Z Protests Prompt Nepal Political Leaders to Reconsider Leadership Amid Crisis

Gen Z Protests Prompt Nepal Political Leaders to Reconsider Leadership Amid ...

 Kathmandu
3
Radhakrishnan's Rise: From RSS to India's Vice Presidency

Radhakrishnan's Rise: From RSS to India's Vice Presidency

 India
4
Delhi High Court Shields Abhishek Bachchan's Image Rights

Delhi High Court Shields Abhishek Bachchan's Image Rights

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025