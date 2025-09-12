Radhakrishnan's Rise: From RSS to India's Vice Presidency

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, a name deeply interwoven with India's political tapestry, has ascended to one of the nation's most distinguished roles as the 15th vice president. Known for his rich experience and commitment, Radhakrishnan, steeped in BJP and RSS traditions, promises a new era of leadership.

At age 67, Radhakrishnan follows in the footsteps of Jagdeep Dhankhar, bringing a unique perspective as a member of the Kongu Vellalar Gounder community. His election by a significant margin marks not just a personal achievement but a broader ideological victory celebrated nationwide.

Radhakrishnan's career, highlighted by his tenure as a governor and consistent political involvement since his youth, underscores his reputation as an esteemed and untainted leader. From Tamil Nadu's political circles to the national stage, his leadership is expected to foster development and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)