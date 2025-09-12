Left Menu

BJD Suspends Ex-Minister Prafulla Mallik Amidst Controversy

The Biju Janata Dal has suspended former minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik for alleged anti-party activities. Mallik, a close associate of BJD president Naveen Patnaik, hinted at leaving the party over management issues. The decision was officially announced by BJD vice-president Pratap Jena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-09-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 11:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) took decisive action on Friday, suspending ex-minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik. This comes in the wake of accusations over his involvement in activities considered detrimental to the party's interests.

Mallik, a long-time ally of BJD president Naveen Patnaik, stirred intra-party tensions by suggesting he might resign if the party's operations do not improve.

Formalizing this suspension, BJD vice-president Pratap Jena confirmed that Mallik, former MLA of Kamakhyanagar in the Dhenkanal district, is being relieved from the party with immediate effect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

