BJD Suspends Ex-Minister Prafulla Mallik Amidst Controversy

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) took decisive action on Friday, suspending ex-minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik. This comes in the wake of accusations over his involvement in activities considered detrimental to the party's interests.

Mallik, a long-time ally of BJD president Naveen Patnaik, stirred intra-party tensions by suggesting he might resign if the party's operations do not improve.

Formalizing this suspension, BJD vice-president Pratap Jena confirmed that Mallik, former MLA of Kamakhyanagar in the Dhenkanal district, is being relieved from the party with immediate effect.

(With inputs from agencies.)