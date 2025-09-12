Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise in Assam Over Alleged Report

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi criticizes Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and anticipates change in the 2026 elections. He highlights controversies involving Sarma, including an undisclosed report alleging Pakistani ties. Sarma plans to discuss the report and partially disclose it to the public under legal constraints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-09-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 11:06 IST
Himanta Biswa Sarma
  • India

In a sharp critique, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi lashed out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, claiming the people of Assam deserve superior leadership, which he predicts will come after the 2026 assembly elections.

Gogoi pointed to Sarma's 'latest flop show' concerning the Assam Police's investigation into purported Pakistani links with the Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha. The results of this probe are yet to be publicly disclosed, sparking political friction.

Sarma, asserting the report carries serious allegations, stated he will discuss the matter with his cabinet, promising to reveal its non-confidential details to the media soon through the proper legal channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

