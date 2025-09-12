Political Tensions Rise in Assam Over Alleged Report

In a sharp critique, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi lashed out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, claiming the people of Assam deserve superior leadership, which he predicts will come after the 2026 assembly elections.

Gogoi pointed to Sarma's 'latest flop show' concerning the Assam Police's investigation into purported Pakistani links with the Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha. The results of this probe are yet to be publicly disclosed, sparking political friction.

Sarma, asserting the report carries serious allegations, stated he will discuss the matter with his cabinet, promising to reveal its non-confidential details to the media soon through the proper legal channels.

