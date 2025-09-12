Left Menu

France Responds to Russian Drone Incident in Poland

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced that France will summon the Russian ambassador following a Russian drone's intrusion into Polish airspace. Barrot described the move as a deliberate strategy by Russia to intimidate and test NATO allies, declaring the activity unacceptable.

Jean-Noel Barrot

Amid heightened tensions, France will summon the Russian ambassador on Friday in response to a Russian drone entering Polish airspace earlier this week. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot labeled the incident as an intentional strategy to provoke NATO allies.

Barrot communicated the government's strong stance during an interview on France Inter radio, emphasizing the unacceptable nature of the drone incursion, whether it occurred by accident or design.

France's action underlines its commitment to supporting its NATO partners and addressing aggressive maneuvers perceived as threats to regional stability and international norms.

