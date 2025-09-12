Top Stories from Around the Nation and the Globe

Left Menu

The recent headlines cover a variety of topics: the swearing-in of India's new vice president, allegations against the Adani Group in Madhya Pradesh, a visit by Mauritius's Prime Minister to Ayodhya, developments involving political figures in Maharashtra and Odisha, and international incidents involving Indian personalities.

Updated: 12-09-2025 13:43 IST
Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan was inaugurated as the 15th vice president of India, marking a significant political moment in New Delhi. Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has accused the Adani Group of violating the Forest Rights Act in Madhya Pradesh by clearing government and forest land for a coal mine project.

In Ayodhya, Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam visited and offered prayers at the Ram temple. In Maharashtra, NCP leader Suraj Chavan, facing allegations of assault, was inducted as a special invitee on a youth policy panel. Meanwhile, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh emphasized the need for India to present its hard power alongside its soft power globally.

Globally, in the US, a violent incident involving an Indian-origin motel manager shocked many, while in Nepal, former Chief Justice Sushila Karki may lead a caretaker government. Back in India, political tensions rise as various Congress and BJP interactions unfold, including AI-generated content controversies and legal battles involving high-profile figures.

