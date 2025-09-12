Left Menu

Malawians Set for Critical Election Amid Economic Turmoil

Malawi is gearing up for elections on September 16 amidst worsening economic conditions and natural disasters. The presidential race is between incumbent Lazarus Chakwera and former leader Peter Mutharika. Key voter issues include economic stagnation, high inflation, persistent corruption, hunger crises, and fuel shortages.

Malawi's voters are preparing to head to the polls on September 16, seeking to elect their next president, members of parliament, and local councillors amidst a backdrop of economic distress exacerbated by natural disasters.

The presidential race is widely perceived as a tight contest between current leader Lazarus Chakwera and his predecessor Peter Mutharika, as the nation faces critical issues impacting the electorate.

Economic stagnation continues, with minimal growth projections and inflation remaining above 20% for over three years. Amid corruption scandals, hunger crises and fuel shortages, Malawi's leadership faces mounting pressure to address these pressing challenges.

