Beautification Battle: Shiv Sena Factions Face Off in Mumbai
Rival Shiv Sena factions clashed in central Mumbai's Prabhadevi area over credit for a beautification project. The altercation led to a non-cognisable offence being registered by police. Activists from the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the Eknath Shinde faction confronted each other, necessitating police intervention.
In a dramatic confrontation, rival Shiv Sena factions clashed in Mumbai's bustling Prabhadevi area over a beautification project on Friday. Tension erupted as both sides sought acclaim for the work commissioned by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
The police confirmed registering a non-cognisable offence against the activists from both the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray-led faction and the wing controlled by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
The morning disruption saw a significant number of activists gathering at Prabhadevi circle, forcing officers from the Dadar police station to intervene and restore calm.
