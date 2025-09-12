Tragedy in Nepal: Gen Z's Protest Against Corruption Turns Violent

The 'Gen Z' protest in Nepal against corruption and social media bans has resulted in at least 51 deaths, including an Indian national, according to Nepal police. The violence began on Monday and continued despite measures to control it, prompting Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation.

Reports from The Kathmandu Post highlighted that police fired on protesters at the Nepalese Parliament building, contributing to 19 fatalities. The demonstrators had demanded Oli's resignation following the deaths. Despite lifting the social media ban, the unrest persisted, with many government and political buildings set ablaze.

Amid the chaos, nearly 1,700 were injured, adding to the challenge of restoring order. Police operations in vandalized stations are slowly resuming, with bodies being cremated near the Bagmati River. The situation remains fragile as law enforcement continues its efforts to stabilize the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)