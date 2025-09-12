Left Menu

Democratic Voices Silenced in Jammu and Kashmir: AAP's Urgent Plea

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has urged Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister to hold an emergency Assembly session following tensions in Doda after MLA Mehraj Malik's arrest. The party claims that democratic voices, including their leaders, are being suppressed and calls for public support for Malik, detained under the Public Safety Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:28 IST
Democratic Voices Silenced in Jammu and Kashmir: AAP's Urgent Plea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has urgently requested Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to initiate an emergency Assembly session amid escalating tensions in Doda.

The tensions arose following the arrest of Doda MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA), which AAP claims is silencing democratic voices.

Party leaders allege further suppression as they are barred from discussing the matter publicly, highlighting concerns over media restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold and Silver Prices Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Gold and Silver Prices Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 India
2
China-UK Pact Eases Dual-Use Trade

China-UK Pact Eases Dual-Use Trade

 China
3
INTOSAI Meetings in India Propel International Cooperation in IT Audits

INTOSAI Meetings in India Propel International Cooperation in IT Audits

 India
4
Ethiopian Runner Barred Over Doping Dispute

Ethiopian Runner Barred Over Doping Dispute

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025