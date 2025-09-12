Democratic Voices Silenced in Jammu and Kashmir: AAP's Urgent Plea

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has urgently requested Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to initiate an emergency Assembly session amid escalating tensions in Doda.

The tensions arose following the arrest of Doda MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA), which AAP claims is silencing democratic voices.

Party leaders allege further suppression as they are barred from discussing the matter publicly, highlighting concerns over media restrictions.

