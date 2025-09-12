Democratic Voices Silenced in Jammu and Kashmir: AAP's Urgent Plea
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has urged Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister to hold an emergency Assembly session following tensions in Doda after MLA Mehraj Malik's arrest. The party claims that democratic voices, including their leaders, are being suppressed and calls for public support for Malik, detained under the Public Safety Act.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has urgently requested Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to initiate an emergency Assembly session amid escalating tensions in Doda.
The tensions arose following the arrest of Doda MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA), which AAP claims is silencing democratic voices.
Party leaders allege further suppression as they are barred from discussing the matter publicly, highlighting concerns over media restrictions.
