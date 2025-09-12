Rahul Gandhi Criticizes PM Modi's Timing on Manipur Visit, Emphasizes 'Vote Theft' As Main Concern
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized PM Modi's visit to Manipur, suggesting it's insignificant compared to the ongoing 'vote theft' issue. Gandhi, speaking to media in Gujarat, emphasized that 'vote chori' remains India's major concern, overshadowing Modi's scheduled trip to the troubled state.
On Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed skepticism about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Manipur, deeming it inconsequential in light of the ongoing 'vote theft' issue.
During a media interaction in Gujarat's Junagadh district, Gandhi highlighted that the true concern for the nation is the alleged 'vote chori' (vote theft) across several states.
Gandhi's remarks come ahead of the PM's visit to Manipur, marking his first since the region plunged into ethnic turmoil two years ago.
