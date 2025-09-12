Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: NATO's Strategic Dilemma with Russia

Amid ongoing tensions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, NATO faces challenges in defending its territory and supporting Ukraine. Recent Russian drone flights over Poland prompted NATO to respond with force, but questions remain about US involvement. European nations fortify defenses, while Russia tests NATO's unity and commitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:33 IST
Escalating Tensions: NATO's Strategic Dilemma with Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, NATO has focused on preventing an attack on its own territory while steering clear of all-out war with nuclear-armed Russia. It seems the time has come for NATO to defend itself independently, according to experts and leaders.

As Russia conducts its assault on Ukraine, it has also been harassing Kyiv's European allies. NATO airspace and waters have been violated by Russian warplanes and ships, communication networks disrupted, Putin's opponents poisoned in Europe, and disinformation campaigns launched to erode unity.

This week's Russian drone flights over Poland signify a marked escalation, experts warn. In response, NATO deployed advanced military technology and F-35 jets to intercept the drones—a costly endeavor. Meanwhile, European nations are sending equipment to Poland to bolster defenses, particularly near Belarus, amid ongoing tensions with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold and Silver Prices Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Gold and Silver Prices Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 India
2
China-UK Pact Eases Dual-Use Trade

China-UK Pact Eases Dual-Use Trade

 China
3
INTOSAI Meetings in India Propel International Cooperation in IT Audits

INTOSAI Meetings in India Propel International Cooperation in IT Audits

 India
4
Ethiopian Runner Barred Over Doping Dispute

Ethiopian Runner Barred Over Doping Dispute

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025