Escalating Tensions: NATO's Strategic Dilemma with Russia

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, NATO has focused on preventing an attack on its own territory while steering clear of all-out war with nuclear-armed Russia. It seems the time has come for NATO to defend itself independently, according to experts and leaders.

As Russia conducts its assault on Ukraine, it has also been harassing Kyiv's European allies. NATO airspace and waters have been violated by Russian warplanes and ships, communication networks disrupted, Putin's opponents poisoned in Europe, and disinformation campaigns launched to erode unity.

This week's Russian drone flights over Poland signify a marked escalation, experts warn. In response, NATO deployed advanced military technology and F-35 jets to intercept the drones—a costly endeavor. Meanwhile, European nations are sending equipment to Poland to bolster defenses, particularly near Belarus, amid ongoing tensions with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)