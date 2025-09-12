Left Menu

China Rebukes UK Over Sanctions on Chinese Firms

China has strongly objected to UK sanctions on its entities accused of supplying equipment to Russia's military, demanding the lifting of measures. Beijing's embassy in London stressed the need to correct the UK's actions, promising to protect Chinese companies' rights and interests through 'necessary measures.'

Updated: 12-09-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:43 IST
China has expressed strong opposition to the United Kingdom's decision to impose sanctions on Chinese entities allegedly involved in providing critical equipment to the Russian military, as announced by the Chinese embassy in London on Friday.

The embassy urged the UK government to "correct its wrongdoing" and called for an immediate lifting of sanctions targeting Chinese businesses.

According to the statement, China is prepared to take all necessary steps to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, highlighting the potential for a growing diplomatic rift between the two nations.

