China Rebukes UK Over Sanctions on Chinese Firms

China has expressed strong opposition to the United Kingdom's decision to impose sanctions on Chinese entities allegedly involved in providing critical equipment to the Russian military, as announced by the Chinese embassy in London on Friday.

The embassy urged the UK government to "correct its wrongdoing" and called for an immediate lifting of sanctions targeting Chinese businesses.

According to the statement, China is prepared to take all necessary steps to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, highlighting the potential for a growing diplomatic rift between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)