Political Tension: Action Demanded Against Sanjay Raut for 'Anarchy Threat'

Tensions are escalating within the Shiv Sena as leaders called for action against Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut. On Friday, they met Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, accusing Raut of inciting 'Nepal-like anarchy' in India.

The group, including Shiv Sena secretary Sanjay More, former MLA Shirish Parkar, former MP Sanjay Nirupam, and MP Milind Deora, presented a letter. The letter condemned Raut's comments as a threat to national stability and highlighted emerging 'Urban Naxal' tendencies.

Raut, in defense, argued that his remarks were warnings against corruption and dictatorship, drawing parallels with recent youth-led protests in Nepal. The opposition filed a complaint, interpreting his statements as support for violence. Raut remains steadfast, advocating for reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)