Left Menu

Political Tension: Action Demanded Against Sanjay Raut for 'Anarchy Threat'

A group of Shiv Sena leaders met Mumbai Police Commissioner, urging action against Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut for allegedly threatening to induce 'Nepal-like anarchy' in India. They attributed Urban Naxal tendencies to Raut's statements questioning the nation's institutions. Raut defended his stance, citing anti-corruption protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:45 IST
Political Tension: Action Demanded Against Sanjay Raut for 'Anarchy Threat'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions are escalating within the Shiv Sena as leaders called for action against Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut. On Friday, they met Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, accusing Raut of inciting 'Nepal-like anarchy' in India.

The group, including Shiv Sena secretary Sanjay More, former MLA Shirish Parkar, former MP Sanjay Nirupam, and MP Milind Deora, presented a letter. The letter condemned Raut's comments as a threat to national stability and highlighted emerging 'Urban Naxal' tendencies.

Raut, in defense, argued that his remarks were warnings against corruption and dictatorship, drawing parallels with recent youth-led protests in Nepal. The opposition filed a complaint, interpreting his statements as support for violence. Raut remains steadfast, advocating for reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi High Court: Bomb Threat Hoax Unfolds

Delhi High Court: Bomb Threat Hoax Unfolds

 India
2
Dog Naming Incident Leads to Assault Charges in Indore

Dog Naming Incident Leads to Assault Charges in Indore

 India
3
EU Accelerates Review of 2035 Zero CO2 Vehicle Emission Target Amid Auto Industry Pressure

EU Accelerates Review of 2035 Zero CO2 Vehicle Emission Target Amid Auto Ind...

 Global
4
UK Police Urge Witnesses After Alleged Racially Aggravated Rape of Sikh Woman

UK Police Urge Witnesses After Alleged Racially Aggravated Rape of Sikh Woma...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025