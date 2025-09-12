Left Menu

Tragedy in Latur: Maratha Quota Controversy Sparks Grief

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed sorrow over the suicide of Bharat Mahadev Karad, distressed by the Maratha quota impacting OBCs. Karad's note highlighted his long-standing agitation for OBC rights and accused the government of betrayal. Pawar reassured that OBC quotas remain secure and appealed against extreme actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-09-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident in Latur district, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed deep sorrow over the suicide of Bharat Mahadev Karad. The 35-year-old took his life, distressed by the recent government decision on Maratha quotas and its perceived impact on the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Karad, an autorickshaw driver from Wangdari village, jumped into the Manjara river, leaving behind a note expressing his frustration over the government's actions. He accused the state of betraying the OBC cause, which he had long supported through agitations.

Pawar described the incident as tragic and reaffirmed the government's commitment to protecting the rights of all communities, ensuring the OBC quota remains unaffected. He urged the public to refrain from extreme measures during this sensitive time and offered condolences to the Karad family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

