Unprecedented Protocol: Prime Minister's Arrival Announced at VP Swearing-In

The Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien raised eyebrows by questioning the announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The event was for the new Vice President C P Radhakrishnan's oath-taking.

O'Brien noted the prime minister's entrance was announced, which is typically reserved for the President of India. However, those familiar with Rashtrapati Bhavan protocols mention instances where such announcements have taken place before.

The ceremony, held at Gantantra Mandap, saw President Droupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Radhakrishnan, marking a significant moment in India's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)