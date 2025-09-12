Sushila Karki: Pioneering Nepal's First Female Interim Prime Minister

Nepal's political landscape is poised for a significant shift as former Chief Justice Sushila Karki takes on the role of interim prime minister, according to an announcement from the President's office on Friday. This decision follows the unexpected resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli earlier in the week, which left the country in a state of political flux.

Karki, who is lauded for her impactful tenure as Nepal's first woman Chief Justice, is breaking new ground again as she prepares to become the country's first female prime minister at the age of 73. Her appointment was confirmed after a crucial meeting that included President Ramchandra Paudel, top military officials, and Gen Z representatives.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 9 pm, according to Kiran Pokharel, the President's press advisor. Karki's immediate priority will be to tackle the pressing challenge of re-establishing law and order in the wake of ongoing protests, which have intensified since Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)