In a stark escalation of conflict, Israeli airstrikes targeted Iran-backed rebels in Yemen this week, causing widespread devastation in the capital, Sanaa. According to the rebel-run health ministry, 46 individuals — including women and children — have lost their lives, with another 165 injured.

The airstrikes, which have left numerous homes in ruins, were in retaliation to a Houthi-launched drone that breached Israel's defenses, causing damage at a southern Israeli airport. Sanaa's impoverished residents report a dire lack of assistance from authorities for necessary repairs.

The strikes, which also damaged the National Museum of Yemen, reflect the broader turmoil as Houthi forces continue assaults on Israel, citing support for Palestinians. A climate of fear prevails as Yemeni leaders vow further attacks, warning Israelis to remain on alert.